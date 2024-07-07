Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 2,290,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.