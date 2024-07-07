Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,757 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TOL traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $109.16. 1,410,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,020. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.