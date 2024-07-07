Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 259,289 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of JIRE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.95. 73,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

