Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,095 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $274.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,166. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $275.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

