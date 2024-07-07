Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. 1,605,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

