Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 79.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $331.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.