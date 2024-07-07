Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.