Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

