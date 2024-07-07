Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

