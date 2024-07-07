Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 703,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.