Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,114,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,935,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 601,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $150.12.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,488 shares of company stock worth $174,468,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

