Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 440,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 51,929 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 92,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,668. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

