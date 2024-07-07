Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,547,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

