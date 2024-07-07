Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.93. 819,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,341. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.35.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

