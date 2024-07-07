Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $34.03 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.61. 181,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,736. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

