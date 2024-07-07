Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $36.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 209.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Boeing by 625.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 5,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

BA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

