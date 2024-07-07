Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $36.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.59. The company had a trading volume of 315,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

