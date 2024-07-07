Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $39.34 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.75. 1,594,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.22 and its 200 day moving average is $413.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.