Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $41.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $41,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,950,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

