Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $42.60 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 712,745 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $142.37. 3,664,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

