Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $48.70 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $48,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000.

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 1,246,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

