Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $49.03 Million Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $4,781,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS BUFR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.12. 513,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

