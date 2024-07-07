Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $50.93 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

