Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,519,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 198,376 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,317,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,291,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 270,054 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 5,002,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

