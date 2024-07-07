Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

