Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.56. 75,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,830. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

