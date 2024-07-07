Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,370,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after buying an additional 453,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

C traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $64.03. 7,226,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

