Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,754 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

