Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,433 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 349,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

