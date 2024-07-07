Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,430. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

