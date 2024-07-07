Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $326.38. 303,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,223. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $326.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

