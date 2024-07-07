Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $160,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

