Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $668.75. 1,517,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

