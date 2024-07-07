Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $216.04. 355,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

