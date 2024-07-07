Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,228,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,435. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.