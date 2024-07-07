Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after buying an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

