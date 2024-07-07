Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.00% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 158,714 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

