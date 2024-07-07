Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 141,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $73.20. 3,232,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

