Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 4,211,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 185.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.