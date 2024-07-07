Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.74. 1,587,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

