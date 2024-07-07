Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 109,985 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $44,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 3,010,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,207. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.