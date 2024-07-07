Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,753 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.07. 483,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

