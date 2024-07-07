Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,084 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.78. 2,416,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

