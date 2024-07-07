Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Ball worth $32,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,021. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

