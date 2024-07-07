Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. American Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,745. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

