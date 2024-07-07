Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 367,404 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 6,275,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

