Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 436,726 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,929,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,014,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.52. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

