Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

