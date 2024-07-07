Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

