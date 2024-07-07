Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 65,645 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.79. 1,358,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

